REFILE-BRIEF-AXA says good sales momentum, regulation make it right time to float U.S. unit
* AXA says decision on management changes at AllianceBernstein (AB) and intention to float U.S. business have nothing to do with each other
Nov 16 Indequity Group Ltd
* FY headline earnings per share is expected to be between 62.43 and 64.92 cents per share, which is between 25% and 30% higher
* Sees FY EPS between 62.20 and 64.69 cents per share, which is between 25% and 30% higher than previous corresponding period Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* AXA says decision on management changes at AllianceBernstein (AB) and intention to float U.S. business have nothing to do with each other
* Contracted sales value of group in April amounted to approximately RMB1,221 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: