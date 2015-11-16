BRIEF-Shanghai Shyndec Pharmaceutical gets approval for new drug clinical trial
* Says the co received approval from China Food and Drug Administration to start new drug clinical trial for a kind of modified release capsule
Nov 16 Nmc Health Plc
* Announces it does not intend to make an offer for Al Noor Hospitals Group Plc
* Has concluded that potential transaction would not deliver sufficient returns or shareholder value in line with its stated policy
May 10 Danish drugmaker Lundbeck raised its financial guidance for the fourth time in 12 months as sales of its anti-epileptic drug Sabril was not dented by copycat competition, as Lundbeck had expected, its chief executive said on Wedneday.