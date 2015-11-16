REFILE-BRIEF-AXA says good sales momentum, regulation make it right time to float U.S. unit
* AXA says decision on management changes at AllianceBernstein (AB) and intention to float U.S. business have nothing to do with each other
Nov 16 Castellum AB :
* Castellum invests 327 million Swedish crowns ($37.63 million) - first establishment in Hyllie, Malmö
* Has, through its wholly owned subsidiary Fastighets AB Briggen, acquired the property Mässhallen 2 in Hyllie, one of Malmö's main growth markets
* Change of possession will take place when property is completed in April, 2016
