* Castellum invests 327 million Swedish crowns ($37.63 million) - first establishment in Hyllie, Malmö

* Has, through its wholly owned subsidiary Fastighets AB Briggen, acquired the property Mässhallen 2 in Hyllie, one of Malmö's main growth markets

* Change of possession will take place when property is completed in April, 2016

