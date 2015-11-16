BRIEF-Beijing Century Real Technology to pay FY 2016 annual div on May 16
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.6 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) to shareholders of record on May 15, for FY 2016
Nov 16 EC2 SA :
* Q3 revenue 1.5 million zlotys ($379,535) versus 701,697 zlotys a year ago
* Q3 net profit 126,068 zlotys versus 39,144 zlotys a year ago
* Maintains its FY 2015 financial forecast published on Sept. 14 Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.9522 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.6 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) to shareholders of record on May 15, for FY 2016
* Says it plans to issue unsecured corporate bonds worth up to T$15 billion in total, to repay loan and enrich working capital