BRIEF-Microlife announces 2016 dividend payment
* Says it will use undistributed profit to pay cash dividends of T$4 per share to shareholders for 2016
Nov 16 Pihlajalinna Oyj :
* Q3 EBITDA excluding non-recurring items amounted to 2.9 million euros ($3.11 million) versus 3.8 million euros year ago
* Q3 revenue 50.9 million euros versus 32.6 million euros year ago
* Guidance is unchanged: Pihlajalinna's consolidated revenue is expected to exceed 200 million euros in 2015 Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9323 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it will use undistributed profit to pay cash dividends of T$4 per share to shareholders for 2016
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 1 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) and use additional paid-in capital to distribute 5 new shares for every 10 shares to shareholders of record on May 17, for FY 2016