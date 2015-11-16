UPDATE 1-EU to tackle complaints over tech companies' unfair trading practices
* EU identified some unfair business practices by online platforms
Nov 16 Efore Oyj :
* Efore Plc's US entity, ROAL Electronics, has signed an agreement with North Coast Sales, Inc. (NCS) to provide sales and technical support to the Northern California and Northern Nevada regions Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* EU identified some unfair business practices by online platforms
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 2 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) and use additional paid-in capital to distribute 10 new shares for every 10 shares to shareholders of record on May 16, for FY 2016