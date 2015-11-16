Nov 16 Koninklijke Ahold NV :

* Ahold and Delhaize announce future executive team of the intended combined company

* Future Executive Committee will be comprised of Management Board members as announced on June 24

* Ahold proposed Executive Committee after merger includes Marc Croonen as Chief Sustainability, Transformation & Communications Officer

* Ahold proposed Executive Committee after merger includes Hanneke Faber as Chief E-Commerce & Innovation Officer

* Ahold and Delhaize remain on track to complete their proposed merger by mid-2016 Source text: bit.ly/1X1EJAH Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)