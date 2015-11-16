BRIEF-Microlife announces 2016 dividend payment
* Says it will use undistributed profit to pay cash dividends of T$4 per share to shareholders for 2016
Nov 16 Pharma Mar SA :
* Establishes new unit in Belgium to strengthen sales in the Benelux countries Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it will use undistributed profit to pay cash dividends of T$4 per share to shareholders for 2016
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 1 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) and use additional paid-in capital to distribute 5 new shares for every 10 shares to shareholders of record on May 17, for FY 2016