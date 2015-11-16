BRIEF-Microlife announces 2016 dividend payment
* Says it will use undistributed profit to pay cash dividends of T$4 per share to shareholders for 2016
Nov 16 Mercator Medical SA :
* Q3 operating revenue 63.1 million zlotys ($15.99 million)versus 44.7 million zlotys a year ago
* Q3 operating profit 5.0 million zlotys versus 4.2 million zlotys a year ago
* Q3 net profit 2.5 million zlotys versus 3.5 million zlotys a year ago
Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.9453 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it will use undistributed profit to pay cash dividends of T$4 per share to shareholders for 2016
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 1 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) and use additional paid-in capital to distribute 5 new shares for every 10 shares to shareholders of record on May 17, for FY 2016