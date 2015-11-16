Nov 16 Intracom Holdings SA :

* Says its unit Intrasoft is selected by European Investment Bank (EIB) to implement contract with potential value 3 to 5 million euro

* Says contract concerns provision of it services related to maintenance, support and development of databases

* Says participation of Intrasoft is estimated at 2.2 million euros ($2.36 million) and contract duration is maximum 4 years

* Says consortium also includes the companies Atos and Engineering Ingegneria Informatica

* Says the same consortium includes services related to maintenance, support and development of EIB specific internal applications

* Says total value regarding specific internal applications is 12 to 22 million euros

Source text: bit.ly/1MMapbK Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9327 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)