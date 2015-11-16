Peugeot's Tavares sees Opel racking up more losses in 2017
PARIS, May 10 PSA Group expects Opel to lose more money in 2017 as the French carmaker acquires the business from General Motors, Chief Executive Carlos Tavares said on Wednesday.
Nov 16 Biomass Energy Project SA :
* Q3 revenue 407,400 zlotys ($103,040.11) versus 445,500 zlotys a year ago
* Q3 net profit 282,910 zlotys versus 431,593 zlotys a year ago Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.9538 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
PARIS, May 10 PSA Group expects Opel to lose more money in 2017 as the French carmaker acquires the business from General Motors, Chief Executive Carlos Tavares said on Wednesday.
** World's top salmon farmer Marine Harvest says salmon exports to China still slow despite recent normalisation of Norway-China trade relations