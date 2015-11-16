BRIEF-Wt Microelectronics announces 2016 dividend payment
* Says it will use undistributed profit to pay cash dividends of T$2.4 per share to shareholders for 2016
Nov 16 Industrial And Financial Systems Ifs Ab
* German security specialist telenot selects ifs applications 9 to consolidate its business
* Contract includes licenses and services valued in excess of 1 million euro Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom)
* Says it will use undistributed profit to pay cash dividends of T$2.4 per share to shareholders for 2016
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.6 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) to shareholders of record on May 15, for FY 2016