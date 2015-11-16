BRIEF-Shanghai Shyndec Pharmaceutical gets approval for new drug clinical trial
* Says the co received approval from China Food and Drug Administration to start new drug clinical trial for a kind of modified release capsule
Nov 16 Biogened SA :
* Q3 revenue 7.7 million zlotys ($2.0 million) versus 3.4 million zlotys a year ago
* Q3 net profit 771,085 zlotys versus loss of 319,941 zlotys a year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.9541 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says the co received approval from China Food and Drug Administration to start new drug clinical trial for a kind of modified release capsule
May 10 Danish drugmaker Lundbeck raised its financial guidance for the fourth time in 12 months as sales of its anti-epileptic drug Sabril was not dented by copycat competition, as Lundbeck had expected, its chief executive said on Wedneday.