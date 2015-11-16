BRIEF-Beijing Century Real Technology to pay FY 2016 annual div on May 16
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.6 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) to shareholders of record on May 15, for FY 2016
Nov 16 NCR(Nigeria) Plc :
* Quarter ended Mar 31, 2015 revenue of 2.00 billion naira versus 1.47 billion naira year ago
* Quarter ended Mar 31, 2015 profit before tax of 162.1 million naira versus 131.4 million naira year ago Source: bit.ly/1MhHJpI Further company coverage:
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.6 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) to shareholders of record on May 15, for FY 2016
* Says it plans to issue unsecured corporate bonds worth up to T$15 billion in total, to repay loan and enrich working capital