BRIEF-Pegatron to issue unsecured corporate bonds and 2nd series overseas convertible corporate bonds
* Says it plans to issue unsecured corporate bonds worth up to T$15 billion in total, to repay loan and enrich working capital
Nov 16 wige Media AG :
* Acquires a stake of 16.7 pct of Sport Media Group GmbH from B & M Marketing GmbH and has an option to reach a stake of up to 85 pct
* Parties agreed not to disclose purchase price Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it plans to issue unsecured corporate bonds worth up to T$15 billion in total, to repay loan and enrich working capital
* Consensus forecast for March quarter consol net profit was 3.10 billion rupees