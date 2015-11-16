BRIEF-Papago plans new issuance of up to 13 mln shares
* Says it plans to issue up to 13 million new shares of its common stock
Nov 16 Innelec Multimedia SA :
* Reports H1 revenue of 47.0 million euros ($50.3 million) compared to 39.9 million euros a year ago
* Sees H2 in growth
JERUSALEM, May 10 Wix.com, which helps small businesses build and operate websites, reported a jump in first-quarter revenue on Wednesday and a smaller loss, prompting the Israeli firm to raise its sales forecast for 2017.