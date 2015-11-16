Nov 16 Adiuvo Investments SA :

* Q3 revenue 573,000 zlotys ($144,147.32) versus 36,000 zlotys a year ago

* Q3 net loss 3.5 million zlotys versus profit of 10.8 million zlotys a year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.9751 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)