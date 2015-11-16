BRIEF-India's Capital First March-qtr consol profit up about 49 pct
* Consol march quarter total income from operations 7.52 billion rupees
Nov 16 HFT Group SA :
* Q3 revenue 11.4 million zlotys ($2.87 million) versus 2.3 million zlotys a year ago
* Q3 net profit 34,295 zlotys versus 91,190 zlotys a year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.9772 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Consol march quarter total income from operations 7.52 billion rupees
May 10 China's Zhengzhou commodity exchange said on Wednesday: