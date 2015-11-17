Nov 17 Accelerate Property Fund Ltd :
* To date Accelerate's portfolio has grown by 38 pct to a
portfolio value of R7.6 billion
* Year-on-year distribution growth of 10.93 pct growing
dividend per share from 23.994 cents per share to 26.617 cents
per share
* Acquisitions under consideration by Accelerate are in line
with Accelerate's long term strategy of acquiring properties
* Report a profit after taxation of R211 million and a
distributable profit of R192 million for interim period ended
Sept. 30, 2015
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749 1136)