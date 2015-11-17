Nov 17 Kapchorua Tea Company Ltd :
* 6-Months ended Sept 30, 2015 turnover of 525.7 million
shillings versus 525.8 million shillings year ago
* 6-Months ended Sept 30, 2015 profit before tax of 143.4
million shillings versus 68.2 million shillings year ago
* Says "turnover dipped slightly as crop levels were slow to
come back after a very dry start to the year"
* Says "the arrival of the short rains, with or without El
Nino will result in favourable crops over the coming months"
* Says "there is bound to be decline in current price levels
which could negatively impact second half of the financial
period"
Further company coverage: