Nov 16 Midven SA :

* Midven sp. z o.o. affiliated to company's chairman of management board, Andrzej Zajac, acquires 998,000 shares of Midven SA at 100 zlotys ($25) each

* Andrzej Zajac lowers his direct stake in company to 0 percent from 89.01 percent via sale of 998,000 shares of Midven