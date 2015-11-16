BRIEF-Powerlong Real Estate says in April contracted sales value amounted to about RMB1.22 bln
* Contracted sales value of group in April amounted to approximately RMB1,221 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Nov 16 Midven SA :
* Midven sp. z o.o. affiliated to company's chairman of management board, Andrzej Zajac, acquires 998,000 shares of Midven SA at 100 zlotys ($25) each
* Andrzej Zajac lowers his direct stake in company to 0 percent from 89.01 percent via sale of 998,000 shares of Midven Source text for Eikon:, Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.9576 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 10 Moneycorp, a British foreign exchange provider, said on Wednesday it had agreed to buy U.S.-based corporate payments business Commonwealth Foreign Exchange to extend the reach of its payments platform and help it win new customers.