BRIEF-Powerlong Real Estate says in April contracted sales value amounted to about RMB1.22 bln
* Contracted sales value of group in April amounted to approximately RMB1,221 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Nov 16 Euronext:
* Adomos SA to list 16,666,700 new ordinary shares on the market Alternext Paris as of Nov 18
* Reason: exercise of non listed stock warrants Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Contracted sales value of group in April amounted to approximately RMB1,221 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 10 Moneycorp, a British foreign exchange provider, said on Wednesday it had agreed to buy U.S.-based corporate payments business Commonwealth Foreign Exchange to extend the reach of its payments platform and help it win new customers.