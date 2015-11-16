Peugeot's Tavares sees Opel racking up more losses in 2017
PARIS, May 10 PSA Group expects Opel to lose more money in 2017 as the French carmaker acquires the business from General Motors, Chief Executive Carlos Tavares said on Wednesday.
Nov 16 Solar Company SA :
* Q3 revenue 35.9 million zlotys ($9.1 million) versus 38.0 million zlotys a year ago
* Q3 operating loss 1.2 million zlotys versus profit of 2.3 million zlotys a year ago
* Q3 net loss 945,000 zlotys versus profit of 1.8 million zlotys a year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.9598 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
PARIS, May 10 PSA Group expects Opel to lose more money in 2017 as the French carmaker acquires the business from General Motors, Chief Executive Carlos Tavares said on Wednesday.
** World's top salmon farmer Marine Harvest says salmon exports to China still slow despite recent normalisation of Norway-China trade relations