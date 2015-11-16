BRIEF-Pegatron to issue unsecured corporate bonds and 2nd series overseas convertible corporate bonds
* Says it plans to issue unsecured corporate bonds worth up to T$15 billion in total, to repay loan and enrich working capital
Nov 16 Precise Biometrics AB
* Says Precise Biomatch mobile integrated in two new smartphones
* Says the value of license revenue is based on the number of sensors FPC delivers to the mobile phone manufacturer and cannot be forecasted at this point Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)
* Says it plans to issue unsecured corporate bonds worth up to T$15 billion in total, to repay loan and enrich working capital
* Consensus forecast for March quarter consol net profit was 3.10 billion rupees