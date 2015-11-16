BRIEF-Gold Pacific to issue 16th series convertible bonds worth 3 bln won
* Says it will issue 16th series unregistered and unsecured private convertible bonds, to raise 3 billion won in proceeds for operations and other funds
Nov 16 Verbicom SA :
* Q3 revenue 7.8 million zlotys ($1.97 million) versus 8.4 million zlotys a year ago
* Q3 net profit 247,200 zlotys versus 154,700 zlotys a year ago
* Says it will issue 804,362 shares of the company in private placement, at 3,730 won/share, to raise 3 billion won in proceeds for operations and other funds