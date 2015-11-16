Peugeot's Tavares sees Opel racking up more losses in 2017
PARIS, May 10 PSA Group expects Opel to lose more money in 2017 as the French carmaker acquires the business from General Motors, Chief Executive Carlos Tavares said on Wednesday.
Nov 16 Eurosnack SA :
* Reports Q3 revenue of 2.8 million zlotys ($706,517.63) compared to 1.9 million zlotys a year ago
* Q3 net loss is 180,128 zlotys compared to a loss of 669,077 zlotys a year ago Source text: bit.ly/20X1tGH Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.9631 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
** World's top salmon farmer Marine Harvest says salmon exports to China still slow despite recent normalisation of Norway-China trade relations