Peugeot's Tavares sees Opel racking up more losses in 2017
PARIS, May 10 PSA Group expects Opel to lose more money in 2017 as the French carmaker acquires the business from General Motors, Chief Executive Carlos Tavares said on Wednesday.
Nov 16 Thule Group AB
* Placing of shares in Thule Group
* Nordic Capital says have retained Carnegie, Danske Bank and Nordea to evaluate a placing of about 15 million shares in Thule Group
* The Shareholder currently owns 44,282,225 shares, representing 44.3 percent of the total number of shares in Thule Group
* In the event of a transaction, the price will be determined by means of an accelerated book-built offering to a limited number of Swedish and international institutional investors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)
** World's top salmon farmer Marine Harvest says salmon exports to China still slow despite recent normalisation of Norway-China trade relations