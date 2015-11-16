BRIEF-Papago plans new issuance of up to 13 mln shares
* Says it plans to issue up to 13 million new shares of its common stock
Nov 16 Advanced Ocular Sciences SA :
* Q3 net loss 143,808 zlotys ($36,198.2) versus loss 282,469 zlotys a year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.9728 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
JERUSALEM, May 10 Wix.com, which helps small businesses build and operate websites, reported a jump in first-quarter revenue on Wednesday and a smaller loss, prompting the Israeli firm to raise its sales forecast for 2017.