Nov 16 Platynowe Inwestycje SA :

* 9-month revenue 2.5 million zlotys ($629,405.8) versus 8.1 million zlotys year ago

* 9-month net loss 9.3 million zlotys versus loss of 682,000 zlotys year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.9720 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)