EU to tackle complaints over unfair trading practices by tech companies
* EU identified some unfair business practices by online platforms
Nov 16 B3System SA :
* Q3 revenue 23,000 zlotys ($5,789)versus 2.1 million zlotys a year ago
* Q3 net loss 3,000 zlotys versus profit of 785,000 zlotys a year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.9731 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
BRUSSELS, May 10 The European Commission said on Wednesday it would launch further investigations in the e-commerce sector after having discovered business practices that restrict competition.