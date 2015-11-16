Peugeot's Tavares sees Opel racking up more losses in 2017
PARIS, May 10 PSA Group expects Opel to lose more money in 2017 as the French carmaker acquires the business from General Motors, Chief Executive Carlos Tavares said on Wednesday.
Nov 16 Groclin SA :
* Q3 revenue 44.4 million zlotys ($11.17 million) versus 57.8 million zlotys year ago
* Q3 negative EBIT 34.8 million zlotys versus positive EBIT of 2.8 million zlotys a year ago
* Q3 net profit 61.7 million zlotys versus loss of 2.0 million zlotys a year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.9741 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
** World's top salmon farmer Marine Harvest says salmon exports to China still slow despite recent normalisation of Norway-China trade relations