Nov 17 OpenLimit Holding AG :

* 9-month turnover increases by 10 pct to 4.55 million euros ($5 million)(comparative value for 9 months 2014: 4.14 million euros)

* 9-month EBITDA of 1.10 million euros was significantly higher than previous year's value (9 months 2014: 0.69 million euros)

* 9-month operating result (EBIT) improved by 30 pct, increasing from -1.18 million euros to -0.83 million euros

* 9-month net loss of -1.19 million euros was therefore 18 pct improved over same period last year (9 months 2014: -1.45 million euros)

* Outlook for financial year 2015 remains unchanged over that contained within half-year report 2015