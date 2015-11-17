BRIEF-Kemper Corp Files for potential mixed shelf offering
* Files for potential mixed shelf offering; size not disclosed - SEC filing Further company coverage:
Nov 17 Hyprop Investments Ltd :
* Says to provide assistance to its wholly-owned subsidiary, Hyprop Investments Mauritius Limited for a loan facility of $70 million
* The facility will be utilised for acquisition of a 75 pct interest in Ikeja City Mall, in Lagos, Nigeria Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749 1136)
* Prudential names Phil Waldeck president and CEO of prudential retirement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: