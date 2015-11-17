Nov 17 Leasinvest Real Estate CVA :

* Reports 9 month rental income of 37.6 million euros ($40.09 million) compared to 37.6 million euros a year ago

* 9 month net profit group share is 25.4 million euros compared to 21.3 million euros a year ago

* Says occupancy rate at Sept. 30 was 97.31 percent compared to 95.82 percent a year ago

* Expects to realize a slightly lower net result and a slightly lower net current result in 2015 than in 2014 due to the influence on the evolution of the rents of the planned redevelopments Monnet and Square de Meeûs

* Expects to maintain dividend over 2015 at minimum same level