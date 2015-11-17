Nov 17 Indus Holding AG :

* 9-month revenue of 1,035.0 million euros ($1.10 billion), up 12 pct year-on-year (previous year: 926.9 million euros)

* 9-month earnings after taxes at 51.5 million euros, up by over 10 pct year-on-year

* Expects sales revenues for full year to increase to 1.3 billion euros and EBIT to come in at between 125 million and 130 million euros in spite of difficult overall environment and some extraordinary charges Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9379 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)