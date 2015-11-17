BRIEF-Achaogen files for potential mixed shelf offering
* Files for potential mixed shelf offering; size not disclosed - SEC filing
Nov 17 Karolinska Development AB :
* Q3 net loss amounted to 27.5 million Swedish crowns ($3.2 million) versus loss 119.2 million crowns during Q3 2014
* Investments in portfolio companies during Q3 amounted to 44.0 million crowns
* Q3 revenue 324,000 crowns versus 1.1 million crowns year ago
* Investments in portfolio companies during 2015 are expected to increase compared to the previous year
Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.7308 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Novartis Bioventures Ltd reports 11.1 percent passive stake in Altimmune Inc as of May 4 - SEC filing