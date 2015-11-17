BRIEF-Achaogen files for potential mixed shelf offering
Files for potential mixed shelf offering; size not disclosed
Nov 17 PCI Biotech Holding ASA :
* Q3 operating loss 9.4 million Norwegian crowns ($1.1 million) versus loss 8.4 million crowns year ago
* Q3 pre-tax loss 9.3 million crowns versus loss 8.3 million crowns year ago
* Announces progress in the bile duct study, with potential to progress into Phase II in first half of 2016

($1 = 8.7062 Norwegian crowns)
Novartis Bioventures Ltd reports 11.1 percent passive stake in Altimmune Inc as of May 4