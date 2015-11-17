BRIEF-Achaogen files for potential mixed shelf offering
* Files for potential mixed shelf offering; size not disclosed - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2qjkLfO) Further company coverage:
Nov 17 Allergy Therapeutics Plc :
* Like-For-Like sales measured in constant currency increased by 12 pct in first four months of 2016 financial year
* Including Alerpharma acquisition completed in June 2015, constant currency sales increased 15 pct over period
* Growth was notably strong in Germany, Austria, Netherlands and Spain; company continued to increase its market share during period
* Board remains confident of strong results for full year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom + 91 80 6749 1136)
* Novartis Bioventures Ltd reports 11.1 percent passive stake in Altimmune Inc as of May 4 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2pXTPB3) Further company coverage: