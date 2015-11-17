BRIEF-INTERNATIONAL BANCSHARES Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.48
* INTERNATIONAL BANCSHARES CORP - TOTAL ASSETS AT MARCH 31, 2017 WERE $12.0 BILLION COMPARED TO $11.8 BILLION AT DECEMBER 31, 2016
Nov 17 IKB Deutsche Industriebank AG :
* Dirk Volz appointed CFO of IKB
* Has appointed Dirk Volz to board of managing directors of IKB with effect from Dec. 1
* Volz is taking over position from Dieter Glueder, who took up this role after start of IKB crisis in late July 2007
* RLJ Lodging Trust says pro forma revpar for three months ended March 31, 2017, decreased 0.6% over comparable period in 2016