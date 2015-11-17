Nov 17 Hexagon Ab
* Hexagon and huawei partner to deliver smart city solutions
* With the majority of the world's population living in
cities, safety and infrastructure challenges are at an all-time
high. Hexagon and Huawei are working together to meet this
global challenge head-on, integrating Huawei's communications
hardware with Hexagon's safety and infrastructure software
solutions
* The combined solution improves inter-agency collaboration
and leverages big data analytics to better predict, prepare for,
and respond to urban area challenges
* Huawei's contributions include technologies from
its Safe City portfolio such as high-definition video
surveillance, broadband trunking and IP-based conference calling
systems
(Reporting By Anna Ringstrom)