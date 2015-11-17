Nov 17 Hexagon Ab

* Hexagon and huawei partner to deliver smart city solutions

* With the majority of the world's population living in cities, safety and infrastructure challenges are at an all-time high. Hexagon and Huawei are working together to meet this global challenge head-on, integrating Huawei's communications hardware with Hexagon's safety and infrastructure software solutions

* The combined solution improves inter-agency collaboration and leverages big data analytics to better predict, prepare for, and respond to urban area challenges

Huawei's contributions include technologies from its Safe City portfolio such as high-definition video surveillance, broadband trunking and IP-based conference calling systems