BRIEF-INTERNATIONAL BANCSHARES Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.48
* INTERNATIONAL BANCSHARES CORP - TOTAL ASSETS AT MARCH 31, 2017 WERE $12.0 BILLION COMPARED TO $11.8 BILLION AT DECEMBER 31, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Nov 17 Transaction Capital Ltd :
* Has received formal notification that Public Investment Corporation ("PIC") has acquired an interest in shares of company
* Total beneficial interest in company's securities held by PIC amounts to 5.023 pct of issued share capital Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749 1136)
* INTERNATIONAL BANCSHARES CORP - TOTAL ASSETS AT MARCH 31, 2017 WERE $12.0 BILLION COMPARED TO $11.8 BILLION AT DECEMBER 31, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* RLJ Lodging Trust says pro forma revpar for three months ended March 31, 2017, decreased 0.6% over comparable period in 2016