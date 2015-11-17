BRIEF-Belmond Ltd Q1 loss per share $0.18
* Q1 adjusted loss per share $0.16 from continuing operations
Nov 17 Gabriel Holding A/S
* 2014/2015 revenue 337.7 million Danish crowns ($48.26 million) versus 281.8 million crowns year ago
* 2014/2015 EBIT 27.4 million crowns versus 25.2 million crowns year ago
* 2014/2015 profit after tax 21.5 million crowns versus 21.9 million crowns year ago
* The board of directors proposes an increase in the dividend to 5.50 crowns (5.25 crowns) per 20 crowns share
* Expects 2015/2016 an increase in revenue of 5-10 pct and an increase in profit before tax of 10-15 pct for the coming financial year 2015/16 Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.9973 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Effective may 8 Kip Fulks, co's co-founder, chief product officer, is assuming role of strategic advisor to co - sec filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2qKNnOX) Further company coverage: