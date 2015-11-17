BRIEF-Cytosorbents qtrly loss per share $0.05
* Continue to expect our Q2 2017 product sales to exceed sales reported in Q2 of 2016
Nov 17 Allergy Therapeutics Plc
* 41 million new ordinary shares have been placed by panmure gordon at a price of 28 pence per share
* Placing to raise approximately 11.5 mln stg
* Placing price represents a discount of 0.6 per cent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Portola Pharmaceuticals reports first quarter 2017 financial results and provides corporate update