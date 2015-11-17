Nov 17 Oestjydsk Bank A/S :

* 9-month net interest income 78.0 million Danish crowns ($11.15 million) versus 120.9 million crowns year ago

* 9-month loan losses 114.3 million crowns versus 264.3 million crowns year ago

* 9-month pre-tax loss 9.4 million crowns versus loss 194.9 million crowns year ago

* Cuts guidance on FY 2015 profit before value adjustments and impairments to 110 million - 115 million crowns from 115 million - 125 million crowns

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.9984 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)