Nov 17 Strongpoint ASA :

* Says StrongPoint AS has signed an agreement for the delivery, installation and service of Pricer's electronic shelf labels to BUNNPRIS stores in Norway

* Intention is that all BUNNPRIS stores will be equipped with ESL technology - which suggests a total value of about 100 million Norwegian crowns ($11.54 million) Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.6618 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)