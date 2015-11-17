BRIEF-Pandora announces $150 million investment by KKR
* Pandora media inc- offering may be upsized to a total of $250 million should company determine to issue additional shares
Nov 17 RIB Software AG
* RIB Software AG signs a Phase II iTWO contract (no. 21 / 2015) with the leading luxembourg construction company CDCL
* Has now signed 21st Phase II contract out of a planned 25 in current financial year 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Pandora announces new governance measures and confirms ongoing strategic review