BRIEF-Pandora announces $150 million investment by KKR
* Pandora media inc- offering may be upsized to a total of $250 million should company determine to issue additional shares
Nov 17 Nurol Gayrimenkul Yatirim Ortakligi As
* Appoints Mustafa Samim Hatipoglu as CEO (General Manager) as of Nov 17
Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Pandora media inc- offering may be upsized to a total of $250 million should company determine to issue additional shares
* Consolidated HCI Holdings Corporation announces its 2017 second quarter results