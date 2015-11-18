BRIEF-aap Implantate says plans share buyback
* MANAGEMENT BOARD AND SUPERVISORY BOARD PLAN SHARE BUYBACK TO PARTIALLY DISTRIBUTE PROCEEDS FROM THE SALE OF AAP BIOMATERIALS GMBH
Nov 18 Theradiag SA :
* Announced strategic licensing agreement with Miraca Life Sciences (MLS) to offer in U.S. Theradiag's flagship therapeutic drug monitoring assays
* Theradiag will sell raw materials to MLS and will receive royalties on MLS' sales in U.S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* MANAGEMENT BOARD AND SUPERVISORY BOARD PLAN SHARE BUYBACK TO PARTIALLY DISTRIBUTE PROCEEDS FROM THE SALE OF AAP BIOMATERIALS GMBH
* Says it signs agreement to invest 700 million yuan ($101.41 million) to help set up industry development JV with registered capital at 2.2 billion yuan