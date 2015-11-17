BRIEF-Parexel International is working with investment bankers to explore sale- WSJ, citing sources
Nov 17 Actis :
* Confirm sale of Ikeja City Mall to South African Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), Hyprop Investments Limited (Hyprop) and Attacq Limited
* Actis has now sold its 60% majority stake, while paragon holdings and rmb westport have both sold their 20% stakes in mallFurther company coverage:
* Adds RBC Capital Markets, SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, Evercore ISI, Macquarie Capital, Liontree and Raymond James are underwriters to IPO Source text : http://bit.ly/2pUtZxv