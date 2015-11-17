Nov 17 Hesse Newman Capital AG :

* Revenues in the first nine months 2015 of 932,000 euros ($994,351) (previous year: 2.318 million euros)

* 9-month EBIT -446,000 euros (year ago: -1.961 million euros)

* 9-month EBIT -446,000 euros (year ago: -1.961 million euros)

* 9-month net loss 438,000 euros (previous year: loss of 2.081 million euros)